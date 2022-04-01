2022 General Session Recap

By Rep. Carl Albrecht, District 70

Last month, we concluded the annual 45-day Legislative Session. In total, 513 bills were passed and $26 billion was appropriated. Watch a short video found www.youtube.com/watch?v=MDeVZgIYmTw&t=3s to learn how these bills will impact you and your family.

Interim Schedule

Aside from the 45-day General Session, the Legislature meets once per month for Interim Committee Meetings. During these meetings, we take an in-depth look at significant issues facing our state and how to best solve them. The first Interim Meetings will be held on May 17 and 18 and, as always, can be attended in person or viewed online at le.utah.gov.

Economic Update

Utah’s employment rate increased 4.2% in February, adding 66,000 jobs to the state’s economy. According to the Department of Workforce Services, all of Utah’s major industry sectors have returned to, or are exceeding, their pre-pandemic employment levels. More information can be found online at jobs.utah.gov/wi/update/index.html

Veto Override and Special Session

The Legislature’s decision to override the Governor’s veto of HB11 in March establishes a process that will help ensure that young women can compete on a level playing field while outlining a policy and process for transgender athletes. While relatively few transgender athletes participate in athletics at our public schools, this is an issue that is better to address sooner rather than later. In addition, many of my colleagues expressed concerns about the financial and legal issues regarding HB11, which were addressed during the Special Session.

I recognize this is a complex issue that evokes strong emotions and I appreciate the work of the bill sponsors and advocates on all sides who have worked tirelessly and with respect in an effort to find the best path forward.

Diplomatic Conference

We welcomed diplomats from 26 different countries to the Capitol during the Utah Diplomatic Conference hosted by Utah Valley University. Our international friendships and trade relationships are vital to our state and we appreciate their visit!

Podcast

Our newest episode runs through the finalized state budget and some of the key policies the legislature passed this year to help improve the functions of state government and better the lives of everyday Utahns. Listen on Apple Podcasts at podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/utah-house-of-representatives-podcast/id1532434400 or on Spotify at open.spotify.com/show/29iEqsEpMk05buAF2hgGvC

Election Time

I am currently attending County GOP Conventions in counties I now represent and those I possibly will represent in the future. I have no in-party challenger, but will be opposed in the General Election in November. At this time, I am continuing to meet with various groups and stakeholders to report on the 2022 Legislative Session. I enjoy these meetings and the dialogue with constituents.

As always, thank you for the opportunity to represent you in the Utah House of Representatives in the Utah Legislature. It’s an honor to serve. Please contact me with any questions or concerns by calling or texting me at (435) 979-6578 or by email at carlalbrecht@le.utah.gov.