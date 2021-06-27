2022 Miss Emery, Outstanding Teen Crowned *Photo Gallery*

The 2022 Teen and Miss Emery Scholarship Pageant took place at Emery High on Friday evening. Eight young women competed for the two crowns through a series of competition.

The contestants began the competition with a private interview with five judges in the afternoon. The community then gathered to support the women during the evening. The contestants displayed their prowess through fitness, talent and evening gown competitions. The young women also had a chance to speak to the judges and the crowd while they presented their platforms and answered an onstage question.

Four contestants vied for the Miss Emery Outstanding Teen crown, including Ashlyn Durrant, BrinLee Hurdsman, Haivyn Pitchforth and Jessmyn Ashby. Ashlyn Durrant’s platform was “Drop of Awesome: When You Lift Others, You Lift Yourself.” She displayed her talent through a dance performance. Hurdman presented her platform as “Caring for Kids” while also performing a dance.

Pitchforth’s platform was “Making Magic Memories.” Her talent was displayed through a piano solo. Finally, Ashby shared about her platform entitled “Stand Up and Stand Out! Be Someone’s Hero Today.” Her talent was showcased through a dance routine.

For the 2022 Miss Emery crown, Kaylee Durrant, Brooklyn Johansen, Abby Willson and Katelyn Rowley competed. “It’s OK to Not be OK!” was the platform for Kaylee Durrant. She displayed her talent through singing. Johansen presented her platform, “Go Gold: Childhood Cancer Awareness” and performed a dance for the talent portion of the evening.

Willson’s platform focused on mental health awareness. She then displayed her talent through dance. Rowley rounded out the Miss Emery contestants with her platform “Bundle Up.” She concluded the talent competition with a dance performance.

Before the new royalty members were crowned, special performances were enjoyed by those in attendance. Performers included Tenlee Robinson, Jaylynn Lindley, Addision Johansen, Charlee Sorenson and Jordynn Woldford. The young 2022 royalty, who were crowned the evening before, also performed. This included Mini Miss Emery Paizlee Jensen, Little Miss Emery Hallee Hurdsman and Junior Miss Emery Peyton Oman.

Before the crowning, special awards were given to the contestants. The People’s Choice and Spirit of Miss Emery awards were given to Ashby. The Golden Ticket, given to the contestants that sold the most pageant tickets, was given to Johansen. The final awards were the Committee’s Choice honors, which were given to Ashlynn and Kaylee Durrant.

Finally, the results were tallied and the new royalty members were announced. Brinlee Hurdsman will serve as the 2022 Miss Emery Outstanding Teen. Along with the crown, she was gifted a $750 scholarship. Next, Brooklynn Johansen was named the 2022 Miss Emery. She received a $2,500 scholarship for the accomplishment.

The evening also featured a heartfelt farewell to Jordynn Wolford, Miss Emery 2020. This year’s event was made possible by David Hinkins, Johansen & Tuttle Engineering, Swire Coca-Cola, BK’s Stop and Shop, Stewart’s Market, Carbon Print and Design, Mr Automotive, Millsite Golf Course, Big Mountain Lodge, Cup of Joe’s, Magnuson Lumber, Fatty’s, The Swell, JN Auto, Savage and Mia’s Boutique.