2022 Pleasant Valley Days Celebrated

Pleasant Valley Days was welcomed to Scofield once again to celebrate the summertime, the Fourth of July and the community over the weekend.

Residents and visitors alike enjoyed all that the celebration has to offer. Beginning on Friday, July 1, there were vendors in the park, the Miss Pleasant Valley Days Pageant and a spaghetti dinner in the park to fill up hungry stomachs. Saturday had a full schedule, beginning with the 5K Walk/Run in Clear Creek at 6:30 a.m.

“Thank you to everyone who participated in the Pleasant Valley Days 5k,” shared Carbon Recreation. “A total of 76 runners and four dogs showed up for the event.”

Sixteen-year-old Garrett Black took first place in the 5K with a time of 0:15’50.17. He was followed by Derrick Moody in second place and Nate Miller in third.

Following the 5K, there was a breakfast in the park from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. before the community showed up in droves for the annual Mountains & Memories parade, which began at 11 a.m. Of course, the usual vendors and other various forms of entertainment took place, capped off with the highly-anticipated fireworks at dark.

This year’s raffle had a plethora of great prizes available, such as a Pelican Kayak, Ashley wall clock, handmade quilt, microwave, artwork by local artists, gas cans, fuel cards and much more.