2022 Saturday Vibes Concludes

The Saturday Vibes event on Sept. 24 marked the conclusion of the 2022 season. The festivities took place once again on Helper’s historic Main Street and at the Main Street Park.

The final event for the year had the usual Vibes staples, from delicious food and drinks to unique vendors and bounce houses for the children, sponsored by Little Learners. Also per usual was the live entertainment that graces the Main Street Park stage.

“This is our tenth and final event of our summer 2022 season,” shared the Vibes team. “We truly could not have done it without you and the continued support of community, our sponsors and vendors.”

This week, Fry Pan Band began the entertainment at 5 p.m. and was followed by Pixie & The Party Grass Boys.

The food court vendors for the finale were Smokin’ Roadside Grill, Dee’s Kitchen, Expo Foods, Fry Bread Tacos and JanaKae. The featured vendor was Beg, Borrow and Steele.

The future of Saturday Vibes has been discussed between the Vibes team and Helper City and is an ongoing discussion, though the event plans to return and bring more fun in the summer of 2023.