2022 Summer Lunch Schedules Announced

Now that summer is officially underway in Carbon and Emery counties, both school districts took time to announce the schedules for their annual summer lunch programs.

These summer programs aim to provide fresh and free meals for students even while school is not in session. For the Carbon School District (CSD), the program is slated to run from June 6 to July 29 with the exceptions of the Fourth of July and Pioneer Day holidays.

The meals will be provided at all CSD elementary schools, which include Wellington, Sally Mauro, Bruin Point, Creekview and Castle Heights.

Each of these days, breakfast will be from 7:45 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to noon. Baby food is available upon request and the food must be consumed on-site. Adults may also eat for $5 per meal and extra milk is $.50.

For the Emery County School District (ECSD), the meals also begin on June 6 and will concluded on July 22.

“ECSD Child Nutrition Program is happy to announce that free meals will once again be served and consumed on-site, where children and their chaperones can enjoy visiting and socializing,” said the ECSD.

The meal sites are Castle Dale, Cleveland, Book Cliff, Huntington and Cottonwood elementary schools, as well as San Rafael Middle School and the Emery City Park, located on 10 East Main. These meals are available to children from ages zero to 18 and a parent or chaperone meal costs $4.50.