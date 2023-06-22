The Utah State Fire Marshal has released information regarding the 2023 fireworks sales and discharge dates.
In regard to sales, Class C fireworks can be sold from June 24 to July 25 and Dec. 29-31. Fireworks can also be sold two days before and on Chinese New Year’s Eve.
Discharge of the fireworks is allowed between the hours of 11 a.m. and 11 p.m., with a number of exceptions. On July 4 and July 24, the hours are extended to midnight. On Dec. 31, New Year’s Eve and the Chinese New Year, the hours extend to 1 a.m.
The Utah State Fire Marshal noted that if New Year’s Eve is on a Sunday and the county, municipality or metro township determines to celebrate NYE on the prior Saturday, then a person may discharge Class C common, state-approved explosives on that prior Saturday.
The Utah State Fire Marshal also shared the following safety tips from the National Council on Fireworks Safety:
- Use fireworks outdoors only.
- Obey local laws. If fireworks are not legal where you live, do not use them!
- Always have water handy (a hose or buckets of water).
- Only use fireworks as intended. DO NOT try to alter them or combine them.
- Never re-light a “dud” firework (wait 20 minutes and then soak it in a bucket of water).
- Use common sense when using fireworks. Spectators should keep a safe distance from the fireworks. The person lighting the fireworks should wear safety glasses.
- Alcohol and fireworks do not mix! Have a “designated” person light fireworks.
- Only persons over age 12 should be allowed to handle sparklers of any type.
- DO NOT ever use homemade fireworks or illegal explosives; they can kill! Report illegal explosives to the fire or police department in your community.