The Utah State Fire Marshal has released information regarding the 2023 fireworks sales and discharge dates.

In regard to sales, Class C fireworks can be sold from June 24 to July 25 and Dec. 29-31. Fireworks can also be sold two days before and on Chinese New Year’s Eve.

Discharge of the fireworks is allowed between the hours of 11 a.m. and 11 p.m., with a number of exceptions. On July 4 and July 24, the hours are extended to midnight. On Dec. 31, New Year’s Eve and the Chinese New Year, the hours extend to 1 a.m.

The Utah State Fire Marshal noted that if New Year’s Eve is on a Sunday and the county, municipality or metro township determines to celebrate NYE on the prior Saturday, then a person may discharge Class C common, state-approved explosives on that prior Saturday.

The Utah State Fire Marshal also shared the following safety tips from the National Council on Fireworks Safety: