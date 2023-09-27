2023 Rural Opioid & Stimulant Wellness Summit Coming in October

USU Eastern Press Release

The USU Health Extension: Advocacy, Research, & Teaching (HEART) Initiative and the Tribal and Rural Opioid Initiative (TROI) are excited to host the 2023 Rural Opioid & Stimulant Wellness Summit on Oct. 24-26.

Join us this year in Price to discuss successes in the field of substance use disorder prevention, treatment and recovery. Engage with experts and other community members to learn, grow and build readiness to address new and emerging rural wellness issues together. Rural communities have strength in our connectedness, and we are ready to take on new challenges to form new pathways. Connected, we will face the opioid overdose crisis and the emerging stimulant crisis.

Learn from and connect with experts in the field as well as those with boots on the ground, including substance use disorder professionals, law enforcement and first responders, people in recovery, prevention specialists, medical providers, and more. The 2023 Rural Opioid & Stimulant Wellness Summit will offer resources for wellness and recovery, including whole-person resources and activities throughout the summit.

Community scholarships for registration are available. Visit extension.usu.edu/communitywellness/opioid-summit for more information and to register for this year’s summit. We look forward to seeing you in Price!