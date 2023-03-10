2023 St. Patrick’s Day Grand Marshal Recognized

During the Price City Council meeting on Wednesday, the 2023 St. Patrick’s Day Parade Grand Marshal was introduced. Megan Marshall, who organizes the parade each year, began Colosimo’s presentation by stating that he received several nominations on his behalf.

Colosimo was born in Price in 1949 and was raised in Hiawatha with two sisters before his family relocated to Price when he was 16. In 1967, Colosimo graduated from Carbon High School and continued his education at the College of Eastern Utah.

After completing his education, he began his career with Lee Norse in Price as a warehouseman and also worked at Joy Mining Machinery. He then retired from Energy West Mining following a 30-year career as the Director of Purchasing and Materials Manager for Energy West and Bridger Coal Underground.

At the meeting, Colosimo stated that he did not know who nominated him, but thanked them, stating it was a great surprise. He informed the council that he even received a call from a friend in New York who had read the article online.

Colosimo also went to lunch at Balance Rock and, since they did not have a St. Patrick’s Day song, they sang him happy birthday instead. “It’s a great honor,” Colosimo said. “Thank you very much.”