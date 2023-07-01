2023 Sunnyside Rodeo Royalty Named

Young women gathered to compete in the Sunnyside Royalty Rodeo Contest on June 25. The contest took place at the Sunnyside Arena beginning at 5 p.m.

At the end of the evening, Peyton Kirkwood was crowned as the 2023 Sunnyside Rodeo Queen. Kenley Taylor will serve as her first attendant with with Alexis Barker as second attendant. Braylee Ring was named the third attendant.

Princesses were also named following the contest. The 2023 Sunnyside Princesses include Kembree Miller, Whitley Hopes and McCall McElprang.