2024 Angel Tree Program Assisted 170 Local Families this Christmas

UWEU Press Release

Thanks to the efforts of several community businesses and organizations, along with the generosity of dozens of local residents, 414 children in Carbon and Emery counties celebrated a Merry Christmas this holiday season.

According to United Way of Eastern Utah Executive Director Pam Boyd, the 2024 Angel Tree program marked its biggest year to date. A total of 170 families were sponsored through the program along with 48 adult recipients – senior citizens and/or disabled individuals.

“I cannot thank the dedicated volunteers who step up, year after year, to make this program happen,” Boyd continued. “While the United Way of Eastern Utah acts as the clearinghouse for applications, community groups take on the responsibility of providing Christmas gifts. It is a huge undertaking, and I am humbled by the herculean efforts our partners show to ensure all kids can celebrate a happy holiday.”

Sponsors for the 2024 Angel Tree program included the Helper Clampers, the Christmas Tree Regalia, Eastern Utah Community Credit Union, Utah State University SUN Center, Price Kiwanis, Price Fire Department, East Carbon City, Castleview Hospital and the Hunter Power Plant.

“All of these sponsors take on numerous families for Angel Tree and we cannot thank them enough,” Boyd said. “I especially want to recognize the Helper Clampers for their outstanding work for Angel Tree. This year the club provided gifts for 176 children/64 families as well as nine adults. I am astounded by what the Clampers do every year for Angel Tree.”

Boyd added that the Angel Tree program is also made possible because local residents come out and collect tags at the special Christmas trees located at Eastern Utah Community Credit Union, the Christmas Tree Regalia shop and Price City Hall.

“So many people tell me that purchasing gifts for kids, who would otherwise go without presents on Christmas morning, is a treasured part of their holiday season. As I talk to them, and to our wonderful sponsors, I see the adage about how giving is better than receiving in action,” Boyd said. “We are very fortunate to live in this community where neighbors step up to help in times of need. It’s been an amazing Angel Tree season and all of us involved in the program, as well as all of us involved with the United Way of Eastern Utah, wish everyone in our community all the best for 2025.”

We also want to thank members of the Price City Youth Council who volunteered to wrap presents. It was a great example of many hands making light work because it would have taken hours to get that task done without their help.

For additional information or questions about our efforts throughout the year, contact United Way of Eastern Utah at 436-637-8911 or liveunited@uweu.org.