2025 Marks 5th Year of Carbon Tourism’s Super Service Award

Carbon Corridor Press Release

Carbon County, Utah — The Carbon County Office of Tourism is thrilled to announce the 5th year of its Tourism Super Service Award, a prestigious recognition program that celebrates exceptional customer service in Carbon County. Since its inception in 2021, the award has highlighted the outstanding individuals who go above and beyond to serve both visitors and local communities.

“The Tourism Super Service Award was created to shine a light on the individuals who make Carbon County a welcoming and unforgettable destination,” said Tina Grange, Carbon County Tourism & Film Specialist. “These individuals are the heart of our hospitality industry, and their dedication enhances every experience in our community.”

The award’s nomination process is open to everyone. Community members, visitors, and colleagues can nominate individuals who exemplify exceptional service. The nominees are then evaluated and a vote is taken to select a winner. While the recipient does not have to reside in Carbon County, they must work within the county.

Each month, the winner is honored during a Carbon County Commission Meeting with a certificate and $50 worth of gift cards to local dining establishments. This recognition not only rewards their hard work but also highlights the importance of hospitality and community in the county’s thriving tourism sector.

As the program enters its fifth year, the Carbon County Office of Tourism invites everyone to participate in celebrating the individuals who make a difference.

To nominate someone for the Tourism Super Service Award, visit https://forms.gle/dnaHBDjCSZCpM3ZB9 or for more information, contact: Tina Grange Carbon County Tourism & Film Specialist (435)636-3701 tina.grange@carbon.utah.gov