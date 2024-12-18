2025 MEETING DATES OF PRICE CITY COUNCIL AND CITY COUNCIL WORKSHOP

The Price City Council meets the second and fourth Wednesday of each month at 5:00 P.M. in the Price City Hall Council Chambers, 185 East Main, Price, Utah. The City Council Workshop meets the second and fourth Wednesday of each month at 4:00 P.M. in the Price City Hall, Room 106, 185 East Main, Price, Utah. Meetings will be held on the following dates:

January 8th & 22nd

February 12th & 26th

March 12th & 26th

April 9th & 23rd

May 14th & 28th

June 11th & 25th

July 9th & 23rd

August 13th & 27th

September 10th & 24th

October 8th & 22nd

November 12th & 25th

December 10th

Published in the ETV Newspaper December 18, 2024.