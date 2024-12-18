MenuMenu

2025 MEETING DATES OF PRICE CITY COUNCIL AND CITY COUNCIL WORKSHOP

The Price City Council meets the second and fourth Wednesday of each month at 5:00 P.M. in the Price City Hall Council Chambers, 185 East Main, Price, Utah. The City Council Workshop meets the second and fourth Wednesday of each month at 4:00 P.M. in the Price City Hall, Room 106, 185 East Main, Price, Utah. Meetings will be held on the following dates:

CITY COUNCIL CITY COUNCIL WORKSHOP
January 8th & 22nd January 8th & 22nd
February 12th & 26th February 12th & 26th
March 12th & 26th March 12th & 26th
April 9th & 23rd April 9th & 23rd
May 14th & 28th May 14th & 28th
June 11th & 25th June 11th & 25th
July 9th & 23rd July 9th & 23rd
August 13th & 27th August 13th & 27th
September 10th & 24th September 10th & 24th
October 8th & 22nd October 8th & 22nd
November 12th & 25th November 12th & 25th
December 10th December 10th

Published in the ETV Newspaper December 18, 2024.
