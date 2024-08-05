2025 Mini, Little & Junior Miss Carbon County Pageant *Photo Gallery*

By Taren Powell

The 2024 Mini, Little and Junior Miss Carbon County passed down their crowns over the weekend. On Friday, August 2 at Mont Harmon Middle School, 13 little girls competed for the 2025 Mini, Little and Junior Miss Carbon County titles. All age groups were judged based on five categories which included private interview with judges, most photogenic, outfit of choice, talent, formal wear and onstage question. The Mini, Little and Junior contestants were also asked to participate in a food drive. The contestant in each age division who collected the most cans would receive the Hunger Hero Award.

In the Mini Miss division, Addalynn Jones received the Hunger Hero Award as well as the Mini Miss People’s Choice Award while Emslee Hayes received most photogenic. In the Little Miss group, Zaylee Lott received the Hunger Hero Award. Aniya Grundy received the Rookie Award, most photogenic and the Little Miss People’s Choice award. The Junior Miss Carbon County Hunger Hero Award went to Makyla Labrum, most photogenic was awarded to Ebanee Hayes and the Junior Miss People’s Choice went to Taylee Brower.

Addalynn Jones was crowned the 2025 Mini Miss Carbon County. Paisley Jenkins was crowned the new Little Miss Carbon County, with Aniya Grundy as her first attendant. Taylee Brower is the 2025 Junior Miss Carbon County, and Makyla Labrum as her first attendant.

The Miss Carbon County Board would like to thank all of the contestants and their families, Carbon County Commissioners, Kiwanis of Price City & the rest of their amazing sponsors. They would also like to thank Mont Harmon Middle School and the staff who made this pageant possible. Follow Addalynn, Paisley and Taylee on their year of service by following the Mini, Little, and Junior Miss Carbon County on Facebook and Instagram.