2025 Miss Teen and Miss Carbon County Crowned Over Weekend *Photo Gallery*

By Taren Powell

The 2025 Miss Teen and Miss Carbon County Pageant took place on Saturday, August 3 at Mont Harmon Middle School. There are five phases of competition for the Teen and Miss Pageant. Those phases include, private interview, fitness in active wear, talent, evening gown and on-stage question.

Four teens competed for the crown as well as the various awards and scholarships that were up for grabs. Contestant #1, Whitley Austin received the most photogenic award, the K.I.N.D. Award and Miss Teen Carbon County’s People’s Choice award. Contestant #2, Abby Bryant received the following awards, Miss Congeniality, Amazing Fundraiser, Committee and the Heart of Gold Service Award. Tatum Tatton, Miss Carbon County 2024, passed down her crown to the new Miss Teen Carbon County 2025, Burcklee Brady, with Abby Bryant as her attendant.

Skylynn Basso, Miss Carbon County 2024 had the privilege to crown the new Miss Carbon County 2025 following the teen pageant. Eight girls vied for the crown, scholarships and awards. Taicy Sanderson received the People’s Choice Award. Mia McCourt received the Miss Congeniality Award, the Committee Award and the K.I.N.D. Award. Stella Feik was awarded the Amazing Fundraiser award and Annika Monson received Most Photogenic. Shalyce Rauhala was given the Heart of Gold Service Award.

Stella Feik received a $1,000 scholarship as she was crowned Miss Carbon County’s Second Attendant.

Annika Monson received a $2,000 scholarship as she was crowned Miss Carbon County’s First Attendant. Shalyce Rauhala was crowned as 2025 Miss Carbon County while also securing $6,000 in scholarship money.

Follow the Miss Teen and Miss Carbon County social media pages where you can see them serve the community, implement their social platform and represent Carbon County. If you have an event you would like them to to attend please contact the royalty or one of their committee members.

The Miss Carbon County Board would like to thank all of the contestants and their families, Carbon County Commissioners, Kiwanis of Price City & the rest of their amazing sponsors. They would also like to thank Mont Harmon Middle School and the staff who made this pageant possible.