2025 Rural County Grant Applications Now Being Accepted

Carbon County Press Release

The Carbon County Office of Economic Development and the Community Economic Development (CED) Board are pleased to announce that we are accepting applications for the 2025 Rural County Grant. This grant program is designed to address the economic development needs of Carbon County and has helped over 45 local businesses over the past three years.

For more information on eligible requirements and how to apply, please go to: https://www.carbon.utah.gov/form/rural-county-grant-application/

The deadline to apply is December 1, 2024 and a dollar for dollar (50/50) match is required. Please feel free to forward this to anyone who could benefit from this great funding opportunity.

During the next Business Expansion & Retention (BEAR) meeting, Intermark Steel will talk about their upcoming expansion and how the Rural County Grant has helped them over the years. BEAR will be held on Thursday, August 29 at 8 a.m. in the USU Eastern Alumni Room and all are welcome to attend.