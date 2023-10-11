20th Ranked Lady Eagles Shutout Pacific Northwest Christian

Photo by Jeff Barrett

By Calvin Jensen

In a commanding display of strength, the 20th ranked Utah State Eastern women’s soccer team secured a resounding 10-0 victory against Pacific Northwest Christian College on Oct. 7. The Lady Eagles showcased their dominance from start to finish, leaving their opponents with no room to maneuver.

USU Eastern’s offense was relentless, firing a staggering 50 shots throughout the match. Leading the charge, Andie Andrus netted a remarkable hat-trick for the home side to go with her two additional goals in the game. Keli’a Tatom recorded a brace, finding the back of the net twice.

Loryn Stoddard , Sadie Coggins , Sailor Jensen , Aubrie Baker and Emily Chambers also contributed with goals of their own. Sailor Jensen , Berkley Dymock and Emma Chandler each had two assists apiece while Abbie Wiggins and Mati Ball each contributed an assist in the game.

The USU Eastern defense was nearly impenetrable, limiting Pacific Northwest Christian to just one shot on goal. The team’s goalkeepers, Ruth Sumner , Nashya Vasquez and Eryn Briggs , made light work of the lone attempt on goal, ensuring a clean sheet for the home team.

With the commanding victory, No. 20 USU Eastern improves to 8-1-2 on the season with a record of 6-1-2 in Scenic West play. The Lady Eagles travel to the College of Southern Nevada (1-6-2, 1-5-1) on Thursday, Oct. 12 at 2 p.m. MST. Fans can watch the games live on the Scenic West Digital Network.