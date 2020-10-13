21 New COVID-19 Cases in Southeast Utah

On Monday evening, the Southeast Utah Health Department announced 21 new cases of COVID-19 within the region. This included 12 cases in Emery County as well as six in Carbon County and three in Grand County.

Since testing began, 13,422 COVID-19 tests have been administered throughout Carbon, Emery and Grand counties. Of these, 327 have been positive while 13,095 have been negative. As of Monday evening, 58 cases remain active.

In Carbon County, 172 patients have tested positive for the virus, 24 of which remain active as 147 have recovered. A Carbon County man in the 65-84 age range died due to COVID-19 after being hospitalized for a time. Two other Carbon County patients are currently hospitalized while nine patients total have been hospitalized.

Emery County has tallied 68 cases of COVID-19, 19 of which remain active as 47 have recovered. Last week, two deaths of Emery County patients were attributed to COVID-19. Both patients were males in the age range of 65-84. One Emery County patient is currently hospitalized due to the virus while five total have been hospitalized.

In Grand County, 87 patients have tested positive for the virus, 15 of which remain active while 71 have recovered. A Grand County man over the age of 85 has died due to COVID-19. While no Grand County patients are currently hospitalized, two were formerly hospitalized.

As part of the total case count, the Southeast Utah Health Department also tracks cases involving students, teachers and staff at local schools as well as the university. Carbon School District has recorded 14 cases of the virus, one of which remains active while 13 have recovered. USU Eastern has tallied 10 cases, all of which have recovered.

In the Emery School District, there have been three cases of the virus, none of which remain active. In the Grand School District, there have been three patients, all of which have recovered. There have been no confirmed cases involving students or staff at Pinnacle Canyon Academy or Moab Charter School.

The age group with the most cases in the region is the 25-44 age group, which accounts for 35.78% total cases. The 44-64 age group comes in at 24.46% while the 15-24 group accounts for 21.41%. The remaining age groups, in descending order by percentage, are as follows: 65-84 (11.62%), 1-14 (5.50%), 85+ (.92%) and 0-1 (.31%).

For case breakdowns, see the graphs below. For an interactive map that outlines case numbers by zip code, visit the Southeast Utah Health Department’s website.