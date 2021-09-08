213 Active COVID-19 Cases in Southeast Utah

On Tuesday evening, the Southeast Utah Health Department reported 213 active cases of COVID-19 within the region. This includes 114 in Carbon County, 36 in Emery County and 63 in Grand County.

Of these cases, 148 have been reported in the past five days. In this time frame, there have been 63 cases reported in Carbon County, 26 recorded in Emery County and 59 reported in Grand County.

There are currently six patients hospitalized due to complications from the virus, including four from Carbon County and two from Emery County. The region has recorded 36 deaths in the region with 20 in Carbon County, 12 in Emery County and four in Grand County.

Vaccine distribution continues throughout the region as 17,023 regional residents have been fully vaccinated. In total, 17,706 residents have received their first dose of the vaccine. The health department has reported 107 breakthrough cases of the virus, which are cases where a vaccinated person has become infected with the virus.

With this data, Carbon, Emery and Grand counties all remain in the high transmission level for COVID-19.