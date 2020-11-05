23 New COVID-19 Cases in Southeast Utah

The Southeast Utah Health Department announced 23 new cases of COVID-19 within the region on Wednesday evening. These include 14 in Carbon County, five in Emery County and four in Grand County. Eight patients are currently hospitalized due to the virus.

Since testing began, over 16,848 COVID-19 tests have been administered throughout Carbon, Emery and Grand counties with 658 positive test results and 164 active cases. With the rise in cases, Carbon, Emery and Grand counties remain in the High Transmission Level.

In Carbon County, 354 patients have tested positive for COVID-19. Of these, 100 cases remain active while 252 have recovered. Seven Carbon County patients are currently hospitalized due to the virus while 12 others were formerly hospitalized. The two deaths in the county include Carbon County men in the 65-84 age range that had been hospitalized.

Emery County has recorded 156 cases of COVID-19, 48 of which remain active as 105 patients have recovered. One Emery County patient is currently hospitalized due to the virus while 11 others were formerly hospitalized. There have been three deaths within the county, including two Emery County men in the 65-84 age range and one Emery County woman in the 45-64 age range.

In Grand County, 148 patients have tested positive for the virus. Of these, 16 cases remain active as 131 have recovered. While no Grand County patients are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, two were formerly hospitalized. The lone death in the county was a Grand County man over the age of 85.

The age group with the most cases in the region is the 25-44 age group, which accounts for 33.28% of the total cases. The 44-64 age group comes in at 25.23% while the 15-24 group accounts for 21.58%. The remaining age groups, in descending order by percentage, are as follows: 65-84 (12.01%), 1-14 (6.23%), 85+ (1.37%) and 0-1 (.30%).

As part of the total case count, the Southeast Utah Health Department also tracks cases involving students, teachers and staff at local schools as well as the university. Carbon School District has recorded 29 cases of the virus, nine of which remain active as 20 have recovered. USU Eastern has tallied 11 cases, one of which remains active as 10 have recovered.

In the Emery School District, there have been 21 cases of the virus, 15 of which remain active as eight have recovered. In the Grand School District, there have been 15 cases, all of which have recovered. There have been no confirmed cases involving students or staff at Pinnacle Canyon Academy or Moab Charter School.

For case breakdowns, see the graphs below. For an interactive map that outlines case numbers by zip code, visit the Southeast Utah Health Department’s website.