24 Active COVID-19 Cases in Southeast Utah

Wednesday’s COVID-19 report from the Southeast Utah Health Department announced two new cases of the virus in the region. The report also removed a Grand County case from the count as further investigation determined that one of the individuals was not a Grand County resident.

Carbon County tallied the two new cases, bringing the county’s total to 112 since testing began. Sixteen of these cases remain active as 96 patients have recovered. While no patients are currently hospitalized due to the virus in Carbon County, four were formerly hospitalized. There have been no deaths attributed to the virus within the county.

With the removal of one case, Grand County sits at 57 confirmed cases of the virus. The lone death in the region was a Grand County man over the age of 85. There are no hospitalizations or active cases in Grand County at this time.

In Emery County, there have been 33 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Eight cases remain active as 25 patients have recovered. There have been no hospitalizations or deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Emery County.

With the return to school in August, the Southeast Utah Health Department has also been tracking cases involving students, teachers and staff in local school districts. Carbon School District has tallied nine cases of the virus, two of which remain active as seven have recovered. Emery School District has had three cases of the virus, two of which remain active.

Since testing began, over 11,073 COVID-19 tests have been administered throughout Carbon, Emery and Grand counties. For case breakdowns, see the graphs below.