24 Waterbodies Still Under Warning Advisory for Harmful Algal Blooms

DWR Press Release

SALT LAKE CITY — Many of Utah’s northern zone waterfowl hunts open on Saturday, Oct. 5, and hunters will be getting out on the water to harvest migrating geese and ducks. (The state’s southern zone waterfowl hunts open on Saturday, Oct. 12.) While they are prepared with decoys, dogs and ammunition, some hunters may not be as prepared to recognize and avoid harmful algal blooms and mats on some Utah waterbodies.

As of Friday, Sept. 27, there were 24 waterbodies under warning and danger advisories across Utah. On Oct. 31, the Utah Division of Water Quality will stop monitoring for harmful algal blooms as temperatures continue to decrease and weather conditions worsen during the fall and winter. However, despite some misconceptions that harmful algal blooms only occur during hot summer weather, they can persist throughout the fall and winter and continue to pose a potential threat to humans and pets.

“Beginning at the end of October, some active advisories will be lifted, and warning signs posted at waterbodies and website posts will start to come down,” Utah Division of Water Quality Environmental Scientist Dr. Hannah Bonner said. “However, it’s essential to know that these blooms can continue in colder weather. People should know what to look for, and when in doubt, keep your pets and hunting dogs out of the water.”

Blooms form when naturally occurring cyanobacteria, also known as blue-green algae, multiply to high densities and form visible water discoloration, scum and mats. Harmful algal blooms can look like pea soup, spilled paint, grass clippings or water that has a green or blue-green hue.

Cyanobacteria can produce several kinds of toxins that can affect liver, nerve and skin tissue. If you suspect a harmful algal bloom in the water or algal mats along the edge of the water or in wetlands, stay out of the water and avoid any contact with water or scum. Be sure to clean waterfowl and fish well with fresh water, and discard all guts.

Hunters should also keep their dogs away if they suspect a harmful algal bloom or algal mats, as the toxins have proven to be fatal in pets. Dogs can be exposed to toxins by:

Skin contact with water or mats that are contaminated with cyanobacteria or toxins

Swallowing water

Licking the water off their fur or hair

Eating algal mats along the edge of a waterbody

The DWR will be posting educational signs in some of its waterfowl management areas to help provide waterfowl hunters with information on identifying harmful algal blooms and algal mats.

If you suspect your pet has been exposed to a harmful algal bloom, seek immediate care from your veterinarian. Even with proper veterinary care, most exposures are fatal. Prevention is the best way to protect your pet.

Suspected harmful algal blooms can be reported to DWQ by calling 801-536-4123. Find more information about harmful algal blooms at habs.utah.gov.