247 COVID-19 Recoveries in Southeast Utah

On Thursday evening, the Southeast Utah Health Department announced that 247 patients have recovered from COVID-19. Thursday’s report also announced six new cases of the virus in the region, including four in Carbon County and two in Grand County.

Since testing began, over 12,532 tests have been administered throughout Carbon, Emery and Grand counties. Of these, 291 tests have been positive, 41 of which remain active.

Carbon County has tallied 160 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 24 of which remain active as 136 have recovered. Three patients are currently hospitalized due to the virus while six others were formerly hospitalized but have since been released. There are no deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Carbon County.

In Emery County, 54 patients have tested positive for the virus. Seven of these remain active as 45 have recovered. Two deaths have been attributed to COVID-19 in Emery County, both males in the 45-64 age range. One patient is currently hospitalized due to the virus while four others were formerly hospitalized.

Grand County has recorded 77 cases of COVID-19, 10 of which remain active as 66 have recovered. A Grand County man over the age of 85 died due to the virus. Two Grand County patients have been hospitalized for COVID-19.

As part of the total case count, the Southeast Utah Health Department also tracks cases involving students, teachers and staff at local schools as well as the university. Carbon School District has recorded 14 cases of the virus, one of which remains active while 13 have recovered. USU Eastern has tallied 10 cases, one of which remains active as nine have recovered.

In the Emery School District, there have been three cases of the virus, none of which remain active. In the Grand School District, there have been three patients, one of which remains active as two have recovered. There have been no confirmed cases involving students or staff at Pinnacle Canyon Academy or Moab Charter School.

The age group with the most cases in the region is the 25-44 age group, which accounts for 35.74% total cases. The 44-64 age group comes in at 23.71% while the 15-24 group accounts for 21.31%. The remaining age groups, in descending order by percentage, are as follows: 65-84 (11.68%), 1-14 (6.19%), 85+ (1.03%) and 0-1 (.34%).

For case breakdowns, see the graphs below. For an interactive map that outlines case numbers by zip code, visit the Southeast Utah Health Department’s website.