249 Active COVID-19 Cases in Southeast Utah

On Thursday evening, the Southeast Utah Health Department announced 249 active cases of COVID-19 within the region. Between Wednesday and Thursday, 51 news cases were reported, including 31 in Carbon County, six in Emery County and 14 in Grand County.

Since testing began, 18,248 COVID-19 tests have been administered throughout Carbon, Emery and Grand counties with 851 positive test results and seven deaths. Five patients are currently hospitalized due to the virus. With the rise in cases, Carbon, Emery and Grand counties remain in the High Transmission Level.

In Carbon County, 454 patients have tested positive for COVID-19. Of these, 138 cases remain active while 312 have recovered. Three Carbon County patients are currently hospitalized due to the virus while 17 others were formerly hospitalized. The three deaths in the county include Carbon County men in the 65-84 age range that had been hospitalized.

Emery County has recorded 196 cases of COVID-19, 52 of which remain active as 141 patients have recovered. Two Emery County patients are currently hospitalized due to the virus while 11 others were formerly hospitalized. There have been three deaths within the county, including two Emery County men in the 65-84 age range and one Emery County woman in the 45-64 age range.

In Grand County, 201 patients have tested positive for the virus. Of these, 59 cases remain active as 141 have recovered. No Grand County patients are currently hospitalized; however, four were formerly hospitalized. The lone death in the county was a Grand County man over the age of 85.

The age group with the most cases in the region is the 25-44 age group, which accounts for 32.82% of the total cases. The 44-64 age group comes in at 26.24% while the 15-24 group accounts for 22.35%. The remaining age groups, in descending order by percentage, are as follows: 65-84 (10.94%), 1-14 (6.24%), 85+ (1.18%) and 0-1 (.24%).

As part of the total case count, the Southeast Utah Health Department also tracks cases involving students, teachers and staff at local schools as well as the university. Carbon School District has recorded 39 cases of the virus, 14 of which remain active as 25 have recovered. USU Eastern has tallied 12 cases, two of which remain active as 10 have recovered.

In the Emery School District, there have been 39 cases of the virus, 21 of which remain active as 18 have recovered. In the Grand School District, there have been 18 cases, three of which remains active while 15 have recovered. There have been no confirmed cases involving students or staff at Pinnacle Canyon Academy or Moab Charter School.

For case breakdowns, see the graphs below. For an interactive map that outlines case numbers by zip code, visit the Southeast Utah Health Department’s website.