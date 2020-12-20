254 Active COVID-19 Cases in Southeast Utah

On Saturday evening, the Southeast Utah Health Department announced 254 active cases of COVID-19 within the region. This includes 108 in Carbon County, 107 in Emery County and 39 in Grand County.

Since testing began, over 27,384 tests have been administered throughout Carbon, Emery and Grand counties with 1,871 positive results. With the rise in cases, Carbon, Emery and Grand counties remain in the High Transmission Level.

In Carbon County, 989 patients have tested positive for COVID-19. Of these, 108 cases remain active while 874 have recovered. Three Carbon County patients are currently hospitalized due to the virus while 37 others were formerly hospitalized. The seven deaths in the county include Carbon County men that had been hospitalized.

Emery County has recorded 495 cases of COVID-19, 107 of which remain active as 383 patients have recovered. One Emery County patient is currently hospitalized due to the virus while 17 others were formerly hospitalized. There have been five deaths within the county, including four Emery County men in the 65-84 age range and one Emery County woman in the 45-64 age range.

In Grand County, 387 patients have tested positive for the virus. Of these, 39 cases remain active as 347 have recovered. One Grand County patient is currently hospitalized due to the virus, while seven were formerly hospitalized. The lone death in the county was a Grand County man over the age of 85.

The age group with the most cases in the region is the 25-44 age group, which accounts for 33.62% of the total cases. The 44-64 age group comes in at 24.48% while the 15-24 group accounts for 21.06%. The remaining age groups, in descending order by percentage, are as follows: 65-84 (11.17%), 1-14 (8.44%), 85+ (.91%) and 0-1 (.32%).

As part of the total case count, the Southeast Utah Health Department also tracks cases involving students, teachers and staff at local schools as well as the university. Carbon School District has recorded 79 cases of the virus, seven of which remain active as 72 have recovered. USU Eastern has tallied 12 cases, all of which have recovered.

In the Emery School District, there have been 109 cases of the virus, 30 of which remain active as 79 have recovered. In the Grand School District, there have been 37 cases, three of which remain active while 34 have recovered. There have been no confirmed cases involving students or staff at Pinnacle Canyon Academy or Moab Charter School.

For case breakdowns, see the graphs below. For an interactive map that outlines case numbers by zip code, visit the Southeast Utah Health Department’s website.