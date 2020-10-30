26 New COVID-19 Cases in Southeast Utah

On Thursday evening, the Southeast Utah Health Department announced 26 new cases of COVID-19 within the region. The new cases include 15 in Carbon County, nine in Emery County and two in Grand County. Thursday’s report also included the announcement of 146 active cases of the virus.

Since testing began, over 15,525 COVID-19 tests have been administered throughout Carbon, Emery and Grand counties with 545 positive test results. With the rise in cases, Carbon, Emery and Grand counties remain in the High Transmission Level.

In Carbon County, 280 patients have tested positive for COVID-19. Of these, 80 cases remain active while 199 have recovered. Four Carbon County patients are currently hospitalized due to the virus while 10 others were formerly hospitalized. The lone death in the county was a Carbon County man in the 65-84 age range that had been hospitalized.

Emery County has recorded 128 cases of COVID-19, 43 of which remain active as 82 patients have recovered. One Emery County patient is currently hospitalized due to the virus while 11 others were formerly hospitalized. There have been three deaths within the county, including two Emery County men in the 65-84 age range and one Emery County woman in the 45-64 age range.

In Grand County, 135 patients have tested positive for the virus. Of these, 23 cases remain active as 113 have recovered. While no Grand County patients are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, two were formerly hospitalized. The lone death in the county was a Grand County man over the age of 85.

The age group with the most cases in the region is the 25-44 age group, which accounts for 32.48% of the total cases. The 44-64 age group comes in at 26.79% while the 15-24 group accounts for 21.47%. The remaining age groups, in descending order by percentage, are as follows: 65-84 (11.38%), 1-14 (6.42%), 85+ (1.28%) and 0-1 (.18%).

As part of the total case count, the Southeast Utah Health Department also tracks cases involving students, teachers and staff at local schools as well as the university. Carbon School District has recorded 23 cases of the virus, seven of which remain active as 16 have recovered. USU Eastern has tallied 10 cases, all of which have recovered.

In the Emery School District, there have been 14 cases of the virus, 10 of which remain active as four have recovered. In the Grand School District, there have been 15 cases, six of which remain active as nine have recovered. There have been no confirmed cases involving students or staff at Pinnacle Canyon Academy or Moab Charter School.

For case breakdowns, see the graphs below. For an interactive map that outlines case numbers by zip code, visit the Southeast Utah Health Department’s website.