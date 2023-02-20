27 Pounds of Drugs Seized in Green River

Authorities seized 27 pounds of drugs in Green River on Sunday. This included 17 pounds of methamphetamine and 10 pounds of marijuana.

The seizure involved a joint operation between the Emery County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) and the Grand County Sheriff’s Office. According to the ECSO, while a Greyhound bus was at a truck stop in Green River, a Grand County K-9 made a routine pass around the bus.

During the pass, the K-9 made a positive alert to the luggage compartment, indicating the presence of drugs. The drugs were seized and the investigation is ongoing.

“ECSO appreciates the support of neighboring counties as we strive to make our communities safer,” the Emery County Sheriff’s Office shared. “Great job to all involved.”