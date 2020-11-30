288 Active COVID 19 Cases in Southeast Utah

On Sunday evening, the Southeast Utah health Department announced 288 active cases of COVID-19 within the region. Also in Sunday’s report was the announcement of 25 new cases, including 11 in Carbon County, six in Emery County and eight in Grand County.

Since testing began, over 21,952 tests have been administered throughout Carbon, Emery and Grand counties with 1,376 positive results and eight deaths. With the rise in cases, Carbon, Emery and Grand counties remain in the High Transmission Level.

In Carbon County, 773 patients have tested positive for COVID-19. Of these, 178 cases remain active while 592 have recovered. Fourteen Carbon County patients are currently hospitalized due to the virus while 19 others were formerly hospitalized. The three deaths in the county include Carbon County men in the 65-84 age range that had been hospitalized.

Emery County has recorded 304 cases of COVID-19, 62 of which remain active as 238 patients have recovered. Two Emery County patients are currently hospitalized due to the virus while 14 others were formerly hospitalized. There have been four deaths within the county, including three Emery County men in the 65-84 age range and one Emery County woman in the 45-64 age range.

In Grand County, 299 patients have tested positive for the virus. Of these, 48 cases remain active as 250 have recovered. No Grand County patients are currently hospitalized due to the virus; however, six were formerly hospitalized. The lone death in the county was a Grand County man over the age of 85.

The age group with the most cases in the region is the 25-44 age group, which accounts for 34.08% of the total cases. The 44-64 age group comes in at 25.07% while the 15-24 group accounts for 20.93%. The remaining age groups, in descending order by percentage, are as follows: 65-84 (11.26%), 1-14 (7.27%), 85+ (1.16%) and 0-1 (.22%).

As part of the total case count, the Southeast Utah Health Department also tracks cases involving students, teachers and staff at local schools as well as the university. Carbon School District has recorded 58 cases of the virus, 12 of which remain active as 46 have recovered. USU Eastern has tallied 12 cases, all of which have recovered.

In the Emery School District, there have been 56 cases of the virus, 12 of which remain active as 44 have recovered. In the Grand School District, there have been 26 cases, three of which remain active while 23 have recovered. There have been no confirmed cases involving students or staff at Pinnacle Canyon Academy or Moab Charter School.

For case breakdowns, see the graphs below. For an interactive map that outlines case numbers by zip code, visit the Southeast Utah Health Department’s website.