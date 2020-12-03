299 Active COVID-19 Cases in Southeast Utah

On Wednesday evening, the Southeast Utah Health Department announced 299 active cases of COVID-19 within the region. Wednesday’s report also included the announcement of 26 new cases in the region. These include 12 in Carbon County, 10 in Emery County and seven in Grand County.

Since testing began, over 23,474 tests have been administered throughout Carbon, Emery and Grand counties with 1,485 positive results and nine deaths. With the rise in cases, Carbon, Emery and Grand counties remain in the High Transmission Level.

In Carbon County, 826 patients have tested positive for COVID-19. Of these, 170 cases remain active while 653 have recovered. Three Carbon County patients are currently hospitalized due to the virus while 32 others were formerly hospitalized. The four deaths in the county include Carbon County men in the 65-84 age range that had been hospitalized.

Emery County has recorded 348 cases of COVID-19, 84 of which remain active as 259 patients have recovered. While no Emery County patients are currently hospitalized due to the virus, 16 were formerly hospitalized. There have been four deaths within the county, including three Emery County men in the 65-84 age range and one Emery County woman in the 45-64 age range.

In Grand County, 311 patients have tested positive for the virus. Of these, 45 cases remain active as 265 have recovered. One Grand County patient is currently hospitalized due to the virus while six others were formerly hospitalized. The lone death in the county was a Grand County man over the age of 85.

The age group with the most cases in the region is the 25-44 age group, which accounts for 33.33% of the total cases. The 44-64 age group comes in at 24.92% while the 15-24 group accounts for 21.41%. The remaining age groups, in descending order by percentage, are as follows: 65-84 (11.11%), 1-14 (7.81%), 85+ (1.14%) and 0-1 (.27%).

As part of the total case count, the Southeast Utah Health Department also tracks cases involving students, teachers and staff at local schools as well as the university. Carbon School District has recorded 68 cases of the virus, 15 of which remain active as 53 have recovered. USU Eastern has tallied 12 cases, all of which have recovered.

In the Emery School District, there have been 73 cases of the virus, 28 of which remain active as 45 have recovered. In the Grand School District, there have been 27 cases, two of which remain active while 25 have recovered. There have been no confirmed cases involving students or staff at Pinnacle Canyon Academy or Moab Charter School.

For case breakdowns, see the graphs below. For an interactive map that outlines case numbers by zip code, visit the Southeast Utah Health Department’s website.