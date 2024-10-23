2A and 3A Football State Tournament Preview

The brackets are set for the 2A and 3A football teams for the state championship tournaments. The brackets begin with the Carbon Dinos in the 3A group, ranked at tenth. Carbon began the season with a 3-1 start, with wins over American Leadership Academy (41-40), Grand County Red Devils (33-26) and the Union Cougars (34-7).

They will be set to face the number seven ranked Juan Diego Soaring Eagles. Juan Diego went 5-5 in the season, getting wins over Judge Memorial (42-14), South Summit (35-17), Union (47-26), Ogden (28-14) and Ben Lomond (42-0).

The game is set to be played on Friday, Oct. 26, on Juan Diego’s field in Draper. Game time is set for 6 p.m. and will be broadcast live at ETVNews.com/LiveSports. The winner will advance to the quarterfinals, set to play the Richfield Wildcats on Nov. 1.

Moving onto the 2A tournament for the Emery Spartans, Emery is already set to play in the Quarterfinals, held on their home field on Nov. 1at 6 p.m. The game will also be broadcast on Channel 10 and the ETV website.

They will play either the American Leadership Academy Eagles (4-5) or Providence Hall Patriots (0-10). Emery did not face either team during the regular season. If the Spartans are successful with a win, they will then advance to the semi-finals being held in Herriman, at Zions Bank Stadium.

The possible semi-finals matchup will be between either South Sevier (5-5) or Summit Academy (5-5). The Spartans met the South Sevier Rams in Monroe, where the score ended up at 48-41, in favor of the Spartans. Emery led the way for the majority of the game until a big 22-point fourth quarter, brought the Rams within seven points. They did not face the Summit Academy Bears, who finished 4-1 in 2A North.