3 Elected Officials Take Oath of Office in Emery County

By Julie Johansen

Emery County Commissioner Lynn Sitterud, Treasurer/Recorder Josie Stilson and Assessor Kris Bell were administered the oath of office by Emery County Clerk Brenda Tuttle at the beginning of 2021.

Commissioner Sitterud is beginning his second term in office and was recently elected to serve as the chair of the commission. His responsibilities include the sheriff’s office, road department, personnel office, building maintenance and the IT department. Commissioner Sitterud has been the lead on the San Rafael Research Center and is directing many of his efforts towards an Inland Port in Green River. He resides in Huntington with wife Pauline, and together they are the parents of two children.

Josie Stilson was elected to her first full term of office in November. She was selected as interm teasurer in 2018 when Steven Barton retired. Stilson assumed dual duties as treasurer and recorder on Jan. 1 as the commissioners combined the offices with the retirement of Connie Jensen, former Emery County Recorder. Stilson is a CPA and came to the office highly recommended. She lives with husband Evan and four children in Elmo.

Kris Bell has been serving Emery County since 2002 and is beginning her sixth term as the Emery County Assessor. Her main responsibility is to ensure all the properties in the county are appraised at their fair market value. Bell resides in Orangeville with husband Shaun.

All three officials stated their appreciation to serve the citizens of Emery County with their respective duties.