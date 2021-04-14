3 Hospitalized Following Stabbing in Price

Price City Police Department Press Release

On Wednesday morning around 6:07 a.m., officers were dispatched to a report of a stabbing in northwest Price. There were two victims and an additional witness inside the residence. The suspect had fled on foot. The two victims were transported to Castleview Hospital where one victim has since been life-flighted to Provo.

The Carbon County School District was notified of the incident and alerted parents to avoid the area in their travels. There was also a tentative plan for a “soft” lockdown until the suspect could be located. Fortunately, due to an observant citizen, the suspect was located hiding in the backyard of a nearby residence around 7:17 a.m.

Upon contact, the suspect was armed with a bloody knife and had sustained significant trauma himself. The suspect ignored multiple commands from officers and attempted to flee the area. Officers were able to safely take the suspect into custody following a taser deployment. The suspect has been identified as 29-year-old Colton Samuel Powell.

The two victims are last known to be in stable condition. The suspect was transported to a trauma facility in the Salt Lake County area by local EMS and deputies with the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office. There were minor injuries sustained by officers during this incident.

Due to the ongoing investigation, no further information will be released at this time. Formal charges for the suspect have been referred to the Carbon County Attorney’s Office.