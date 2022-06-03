3 Junior High Rodeo Athletes Qualify for Nationals

By Julie Johansen

The Utah State Junior High Rodeo finals were in Heber City during the last week of May. Rodeo athletes from both Emery and Carbon counties belong to the Southeastern Utah Junior High Rodeo (SEUJH) team. Three team members of the SEUJH scored in the top four in their respective events and will be attending nationals in Georgia at the end of June.

Kamz Rich, of Orangeville, was first in the steer riding. Orrin McElprang, of Huntington, placed third in saddle bronc steer riding. Finally, Wyatt Fox earned fourth in the light rifle shooting competition.

These young men finished in the top ten throughout the year to qualify for the state competition and then scored high enough to be one of the top four to qualify for the national competition.