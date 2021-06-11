3 Southeast Utah Residents Hospitalized for COVID-19 Complications

Three Southeast Utah residents are currently hospitalized due to complications from COVID-19, the Southeast Utah Health Department announced on Thursday evening. This includes two Carbon County patients and one Emery County patient.

As of Friday morning, there were 33 active cases of the virus within the region. This includes 17 in Carbon County, seven in Emery County and nine in Grand County.

In the past three days, Carbon County has recorded seven new cases of the virus while Emery County has had two. Grand County has tallied six new cases in that same time frame.

According to the Southeast Utah Health Department, 15,508 residents have been fully vaccinated against the virus. In total, 15,534 have received their first dose.

With this data, Carbon and Grand counties remain in the moderate transmission level for the virus. Emery County is in the low level.