3 Spartans Invited to All-Star Duals

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

The 2021 Ross Brunson Utah All-Star Duals took place on Tuesday afternoon in Orem. Emery’s Hayes Dalton, Braden Howard and Bryar Meccariello were all invited to take part in the special event due to their incredible seasons thus far.

Dalton went up against 5A Andrew Jensen in his match up, completing in the 182 weight class. It was a tough battle, but Dalton emerged victorious with a 7-3 decision.

Howard took on Nolan Kiser, a 6A wrestler, in 220 and was eventually pinned. Meccariello saw the same result in his match with 4A Josh Armstrong in 152.

The mere invitation to the distinguished event is a huge accomplishment. Congratulations to Dalton, Howard and Meccariello for their sustained success.