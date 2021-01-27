3 Utah Highway Patrolmen Honored for Accomplishments

Each year, the Utah Highway Patrol recognizes troopers throughout the state for their hard work and dedication. Recently, Section 9 (Price) presented three of their troopers with awards.

“The moments in which these awards are earned are unforgettable,” the Utah Highway Patrol shared. “They are hard work, dedication, sacrifices, determination and selfless acts by each tropper.”

The Section 9 troopers were presented with plaques honoring their efforts. Trooper Minchey received the Medal of Valor while Trooper Pugliese received the Trooper of the Year and Medal of Excellence. Continuing the honors, Trooper Nelson received the Life Saving Medal.

Members of the Price City Police Department also took time to congratulate their fellow law enforcement officers for their efforts. “Thank you, gentlemen, for your hard work, sacrifice and service,” the PCPD shared.