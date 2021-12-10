31 New COVID-19 Cases in Southeast Utah in Three Days

The Southeast Utah Health Department (SEUHD) released a COVID-19 update for the region on Friday morning, presenting the numbers regarding new positive cases within the past three days.

There has been a total of 31 new cases within the region, including six in Carbon County, three in Emery County and 22 in Grand County. This totals out to 7,031 total cases.

3,673 of those cases have been in Carbon County, with 3,596 recovered, seven currently hospitalized and 39 deaths. Of these, 129 Carbon County residents are currently hospitalized. For Emery County, the total comes to 1,724, with 1,689 of these recovered. There are two currently hospitalized, 57 total that have been hospitalized, and 24 deaths.

In Grand County, the total number equals out to 1,634. 1,564 of these have recovered and three are currently hospitalized. 47 of these cases overall were hospitalized and there have been five Grand County deaths due to COVID-19.

With these number, Carbon and Emery counties are in the moderate level of transmission, while Grand County remains in the high level. The SEUHD website provides more information on all things COVID-19 and vaccine appointments can be made here.