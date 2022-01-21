325 New COVID-19 Cases Within the Region

In the situational update that the Southeast Utah Health Department (SEUHD) released on Thursday, it was stated that there has been a total of 325 new COVID-19 cases in the region over the course of two days.

In Carbon County, there has been a total of 4,442 cases, of which 3,944 have recovered and three are currently hospitalized. In Emery County, the cases have totaled to 2,163, of which 1,861 have recovered and there are two that are currently hospitalized.

Grand County has had a total of 2,033 cases, of which 1,888 has recovered and none are currently hospitalized due to the virus.

This brings the total COVID-19 cases in the region to 8,638. All three counties within the region remain in the high transmission level of COVID-19. For information on the virus, click here. To schedule a vaccine appointment, click here.