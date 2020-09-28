35 Active COVID-19 Cases in Southeast Utah

On Sunday evening, the Southeast Utah Health Department announced that there are 34 active cases of COVID-19 within the region. Sunday’s report also announced a new case of the virus in Grand County.

Since testing began, over 11,073 COVID-19 tests have been administered throughout Carbon, Emery and Grand counties. Of these, 219 have yielded positive test results, 183 of which have recovered.

Carbon County leads the region with 121 total cases. Twenty cases remain active as 101 patients have recovered. While no patients are currently hospitalized due to the virus, four were formerly hospitalized. There have been no deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Carbon County.

In the Carbon School District, there have been nine confirmed cases of the virus. Eight of these have recovered, leaving one case active. USU Eastern has recorded five cases of COVID, none of which are recovered at this time.

Emery County has tallied 40 cases of the virus. Of these, 26 have recovered, leaving 14 active cases. There have been no hospitalizations or deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Emery County.

In the Emery School District, there have been three confirmed cases of the virus. Two of these have recovered, leaving one active case.

With the new case announced on Sunday, Grand County sits at 58 cases of COVID-19 since testing began. The new positive is the lone active case in the county as 56 have recovered. The only death attributed to COVID-19 in the region was a Grand County man over the age of 85.

For case breakdowns, see the graphs below. For more information on COVID-19 and its local impact, visit the Southeast Utah Health Department’s website.