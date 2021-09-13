35th Annual Helper Outlaw Car Show & Cruise Features Classic Rides

The 35th Annual Helper Outlaw Car Show & Cruise was hosted on Sept. 3 and 4. This event was presented by the Butch Cassidy Gang Car Club and the music was provided by Rockin HotRod Productions, hosted by Hotel Ramada Inn.

The fun began with a cruise on Sept. 3 at the Helper Park, including food and a poker run. The show was featured throughout the day on Sept. 4, with only a $10 entry fee per vehicle and free admission for the general public.

A pin-up contest was also hosted on Saturday beginning at 2 p.m, urging those in attendance to come in their pin-up best.