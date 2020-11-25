365 Active COVID-19 Cases in Southeast Utah

On Tuesday evening, the Southeast Utah Health Department announced 365 active cases of COVID-19 within the region. This includes new cases throughout the region, including 11 in Carbon County, four in Emery County and three in Grand County, which were also reported on Tuesday.

Since testing began, over 21,952 tests have been administered throughout Carbon, Emery and Grand counties with 1,230 positive results and eight deaths. With the rise in cases, Carbon, Emery and Grand counties remain in the High Transmission Level.

In Carbon County, 683 patients have tested positive for COVID-19. Of these, 220 cases remain active while 460 have recovered. Twelve Carbon County patients are currently hospitalized due to the virus while 19 others were formerly hospitalized. The three deaths in the county include Carbon County men in the 65-84 age range that had been hospitalized.

Emery County has recorded 270 cases of COVID-19, 66 of which remain active as 200 patients have recovered. Three Emery County patients are currently hospitalized due to the virus while 13 others were formerly hospitalized. There have been four deaths within the county, including three Emery County men in the 65-84 age range and one Emery County woman in the 45-64 age range.

In Grand County, 277 patients have tested positive for the virus. Of these, 79 cases remain active as 197 have recovered. One Grand County patient is currently hospitalized due to the virus while five others were formerly hospitalized. The lone death in the county was a Grand County man over the age of 85.

The age group with the most cases in the region is the 25-44 age group, which accounts for 33.20% of the total cases. The 44-64 age group comes in at 25.96% while the 15-24 group accounts for 21.32%. The remaining age groups, in descending order by percentage, are as follows: 65-84 (11.23%), 1-14 (6.92%), 85+ (1.16%) and 0-1 (.24%).

As part of the total case count, the Southeast Utah Health Department also tracks cases involving students, teachers and staff at local schools as well as the university. Carbon School District has recorded 57 cases of the virus, 17 of which remain active as 40 have recovered. USU Eastern has tallied 12 cases, all of which have recovered.

In the Emery School District, there have been 49 cases of the virus, 16 of which remain active as 33 have recovered. In the Grand School District, there have been 25 cases, six of which remain active while 19 have recovered. There have been no confirmed cases involving students or staff at Pinnacle Canyon Academy or Moab Charter School.

For case breakdowns, see the graphs below. For an interactive map that outlines case numbers by zip code, visit the Southeast Utah Health Department’s website.