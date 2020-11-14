38 New COVID-19 Cases in Southeast Utah

On Friday evening, the Southeast Utah Health Department announced 38 new cases of COVID-19 within the region. These include 20 in Carbon County, six in Emery County and 12 in Grand County. Within the region, 269 cases remain active.

Since testing began, over 18,248 COVID-19 tests have been administered throughout Carbon, Emery and Grand counties with 889 positive test results and seven deaths. Three patients are currently hospitalized due to the virus. With the rise in cases, Carbon, Emery and Grand counties remain in the High Transmission Level.

In Carbon County, 474 patients have tested positive for COVID-19. Of these, 150 cases remain active while 321 have recovered. Two Carbon County patients are currently hospitalized due to the virus while 18 others were formerly hospitalized. The three deaths in the county include Carbon County men in the 65-84 age range that had been hospitalized.

Emery County has recorded 202 cases of COVID-19, 54 of which remain active as 145 patients have recovered. One Emery County patient is currently hospitalized due to the virus while 12 others were formerly hospitalized. There have been three deaths within the county, including two Emery County men in the 65-84 age range and one Emery County woman in the 45-64 age range.

In Grand County, 213 patients have tested positive for the virus. Of these, 65 cases remain active as 147 have recovered. No Grand County patients are currently hospitalized; however, four were formerly hospitalized. The lone death in the county was a Grand County man over the age of 85.

The age group with the most cases in the region is the 25-44 age group, which accounts for 32.06% of the total cases. The 44-64 age group comes in at 26.55% while the 15-24 group accounts for 22.83%. The remaining age groups, in descending order by percentage, are as follows: 65-84 (10.91%), 1-14 (6.30%), 85+ (1.12%) and 0-1 (.22%).

As part of the total case count, the Southeast Utah Health Department also tracks cases involving students, teachers and staff at local schools as well as the university. Carbon School District has recorded 44 cases of the virus, 18 of which remain active as 26 have recovered. USU Eastern has tallied 12 cases, two of which remain active as 10 have recovered.

In the Emery School District, there have been 39 cases of the virus, 20 of which remain active as 19 have recovered. In the Grand School District, there have been 19 cases, four of which remain active while 15 have recovered. There have been no confirmed cases involving students or staff at Pinnacle Canyon Academy or Moab Charter School.

For case breakdowns, see the graphs below. For an interactive map that outlines case numbers by zip code, visit the Southeast Utah Health Department’s website.