38 Years of Service to Emery School District

By Julie Johansen

In 1983, both Neal Peacock and William Frisbie began their careers working for the Emery School District. The district honored both of these long-time employees with a retirement party at Emery High on Thursday afternoon.

William “Willie” Glen Frisbie was originally hired to oversee electronics in the auditorium. He also worked on the computers in the district. In the fall of 1998, he became the IT coordinator for the new Spartan Center. He has served with both lighting and sound for many activities. Frisbie has provided the sound for ball games as well as productions both in the school and in the community. He grew up in Grand Junction, but while serving a LDS mission, his family moved to Huntington. After attending Brigham Young University, Frisbie returned to Emery County.

Neal Peacock also joined the school district as a teacher in 1983. His dream was to become as good of a teacher as his father, VarLynn, who also had a rich legacy at Emery High. Peacock has coached drama, speech and debate, and taught history to hundreds of students in his 38 years of teaching. He is an Emery County native and received his degree from Brigham Young University.

Frisbie was presented a gift card and the traditional retirement clock from Doug Johnson, Emery School District IT Director. Yvonne Jensen, secondary supervisor, gave Peacock his clock and gift card at the gathering in the Emery High lunchroom. Friends and fellows teachers attended to wish both men good luck in their new adventures in retirement.