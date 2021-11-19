380 Active COVID-19 Cases in Southeast Utah

The Southeast Utah Health Department reported 380 active COVID-19 cases throughout the region on Thursday evening. This includes 256 in Carbon County, 77 in Emery County and 27 in Grand County.

Of these cases, 42 were reported in the past three days, including 27 in Carbon County, five in Emery County and 10 in Grand County. Nine patients are currently hospitalized due to complications from the virus. This includes five from Carbon County, four from Emery County and one from Grand County.

While active cases continue to be tracked, vaccine distribution remains a priority throughout the region. To date, 18,908 Southeast Utah residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. This accounts for 49.8% of the eligible population.

There have been 271 breakthrough cases of the virus, which are those that have become infected despite being vaccinated. Of the total hospitalizations, 200 were unvaccinated while four were vaccinated.

The region has recorded 61 deaths attributed to COVID-19, including 33 in Carbon County, 23 in Emery County and five in Grand County. Only two of these deaths have involved fully vaccinated individuals.

With this data, the entire region remains in the high transmission level for COVID-19.