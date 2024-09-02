38th Outlaw Car Show Finds New Home in Scofield

The 38th Outlaw Car Show found a new home in Scofield this year, after being held for many years in Helper.

The Outlaw Car Show was free for the public to enjoy. There were a multitude of prizes up for grabs to attendees, as well as an Outlaw Flea-Swap Meet. Cars of all years and styles were invited to sign up, which offered people of all years something to admire.

There were also several food vendors, craft vendors, antique vendors and even a live pin-striping booth. In addition to the cars and booths, music by Rockin HotRod Productions carried throughout the park.

“38th Outlaw Car Show, where the Cars are the stars, not a sideshow,” Mike James shared, who is a coordinator for the Outlaw Car Show.

The Outlaw Car Show is said to be Carbon County’s oldest and largest car show. Winners were awarded custom-made jugs which depicted images of mermaids, cars, fish, the #38, Outlaw Car Show and Scofield.