39 Active COVID-19 Cases in Southeast Utah

The Southeast Utah Health Department released a report on Thursday evening outlining new and active COVID-19 cases within the region.

According to the report, there have been 11 new cases of the virus reported in Carbon County in the past three days. Emery County has recorded one new case in that same time frame while Grand County has had nine.

Active cases in the region include 21 in Carbon County, three in Emery County and 15 in Grand County. Two of these patients are currently hospitalized due to complications from the virus, including one each from Carbon and Emery counties.

With this data, Carbon County remains in the moderate transmission level for COVID-19 while Emery County is in the low level. Grand County is the the high transmission level.

While the health department continues to track new cases of the virus, vaccine distribution remains a priority. To date, 15,302 Southeast Utah residents have been fully vaccinated against the virus. In total, 15,479 have received their first dose.