3A All-State Drill

Due to the nature of the sport, drill has been and always will be different than other athletic events. One example is that the 3A All-State team was named after dancers auditioned for spots, rather than recognizing individuals after the season is over. That certainly does not take away from these talented athletes; if anything, it allows the faithful followers to keep an eye on the top dancers of the state throughout the drill season.

There were several local dancers named to the All-State Team, including Danni Blanton (Carbon), Lexi Vulleri (Emery), Abbie Butkovich (Carbon) and Chloe Monson (Carbon). Congratulations to these these young women for their hard work and accomplishments!

