On Friday, the 2022 3A All-State Teams were announced with many Dinos and Spartans on the list.

Gia Bruno (Carbon), Tylee Norton (Emery), Haven Byerly (Carbon) and Tenley Madsen (Carbon) all made First Team. Second Team members included Cambrie Jensen (Emery) and Brooklyn Ekker (Emery) while Makayla Scovill (Carbon) and Madi Childs (Emery) were honorable mentions.

Congratulations to all for incredible seasons!