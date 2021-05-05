3A Baseball Tournament Info Released: Carbon Staying Home, Emery on the Road

ETV News stock pyoto by Jeff Barrett

Early Wednesday morning, the 3A State Baseball Tournament information was revealed, which showed the Dinos grabbing the #4 seed and becoming one of the four designated pod sites. The tournament will start on Saturday, where #4 Carbon will play #13 South Sevier at 10 a.m. in Price. The Spartans were given the #9 seed and will play #8 Morgan in Juab at 12:30 p.m.

Each team in the bracket will play two games on Saturday. The winners of the first matchups will play again at 5 p.m. while the losers will drop to the consolation bracket and play at 2:30 p.m. Teams that lose two games will be eliminated. Those that win one of two will start the three-day tournament next week in the consolation bracket while the four teams that go undefeated on Saturday will remain in the winner’s bracket.