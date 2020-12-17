3A Football and Soccer All-State Teams Announced

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

Coaches around the state recently completed their votes for players to make the All-State teams.

In 3A soccer, Carbon’s Ryan Brady (28 goals and 20 assists) made First Team All-State. Fellow Dino Beverly Lancaster made second team while Emma Flemett and Alexis Winter (EHS) received an honorable mention nod.

For the football All-State teams, Jace Mangum (EHS), Kove Johansen (EHS) and Will Carmichael (CHS) all made the second team. Spartans Jace Curtis and Josh Olsen received an honorable mention.

Congratulations to these players for their hard work and determiniation.