3A Girls Soccer Tournament Tree Released

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

Seeds have been given and matchups have been set for the upcoming 3A Girls’ Soccer State Tournament. Carbon was awarded the seventh seed and will host (10) North Sanpete on Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 4 p.m.

Although Emery took second place in Region 12 with its shootout victory over Carbon, the Lady Spartans were the ninth best team in the RPI rankings. They will open up the tournament against (8) Grantsville on the road. That match will also be held on Oct. 14 at 4 p.m.